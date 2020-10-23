Wingman Putter

DAVID GLOD, PRESIDENT, FOUNDER & MASTER CLUB DESIGNER
WINGMAN 01
Mid-toe-hang (30°) model is ideal for a putting stroke with a slight arc, where the
closing angle on the forward stroke is moderate and compensates against the
tendency to pull a putt left.
WINGMAN 02
Face-balanced model is designed for a pendulum straight back, straight
through putting stroke due to the face of the putter rotating less during the putting stroke.
WINGMAN 03
Center-shafted model provides an alignment oriented, face-balanced putter that promotes a more stable drifting right or left when hitting straight through
the ball.