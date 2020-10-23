Wingman Putter

Description

“WE TOOK TWO YEARS IN R&D WITH EXTENSIVE TESTING TO COME UP WITH THE PERFECT DESIGN THAT WILL ALLOW TOUR EDGE TO OFFER EXTREME TOUR-QUALITY PERFORMANCE ON THE GREEN, WHILE OFFERING MORE FEATURES AND BENEFITS THAN THAT OF EXTREME M.O.I. PUTTERS THAT COST TWICE AS MUCH.”

DAVID GLOD, PRESIDENT, FOUNDER & MASTER CLUB DESIGNER

WINGMAN 01

Mid-toe-hang (30°) model is ideal for a putting stroke with a slight arc, where the

closing angle on the forward stroke is moderate and compensates against the

tendency to pull a putt left.

WINGMAN 02

Face-balanced model is designed for a pendulum straight back, straight

through putting stroke due to the face of the putter rotating less during the putting stroke.

WINGMAN 03

Center-shafted model provides an alignment oriented, face-balanced putter that promotes a more stable drifting right or left when hitting straight through

the ball.